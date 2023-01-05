(L-R) Harold Deaton; Steve McIntosh; Jason Hall; Mildred Roberts; Dannie Phipps; and Stephen Bowling.
The city council members were sworn in by Judge Lisa Whisman on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. inside City Hall.
