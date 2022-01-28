The Jackson city council met Thursday January 20th to discuss new and old agendas.
To begin, a discussion about the downhill water line replacement project revealed that everything is connected to the new line and is remarkably close to being finished with the estimated completion time to be within the next two months. Also, two streets can be done instead of the expected one street. The city council had a motion and an approval to pay the request on the downtown water line replacement project which was $73,252.60.
The city council are continuing to apply for grants for water and sewer and looking for something to happen within the next month especially with KIA which includes lower Main Street to Washington. Other grants that are being applied for include plant rehab and testing along with replacing of lines.
The council then discussed and approved on how to spend part of the $257,000 from the ARPA. A lively debate ensued with the final verdict being to pay our eligible (meaning current full time and regular EMS) essential workers a premium pay. Now this is not a bonus or a raise, this is pay for employees for worked time during the pandemic over the next couple of years.
The next item on the agenda was about discharging a firearm within city limits. For several years there have been questions on whether you can discharge a firearm within city limits as there is no modern-day law that says you cannot discharge a weapon. It was agreed upon to discuss this at the next meeting with questions being what constitutes a weapon and what exceptions, such as self defense and a police officer doing their job, are to be made.
In summary of other updates, Jackson Police Chief, Brian Haddix, introduced two new hires (Darren Riddle and Austin Bowling) who will be heading to the academy in May with a graduation date in November of this year. Chief Haddix also stated that the JPD is waiting for the federal government to approve bids on a renovation that will turn the fire department into an emergency service building that will be shared by the fire department and the police department. Approval is expected be soon.
Jackson Fire Chief, Chase Deaton, addressed the council with updated information about new fire equipment and that the fire department is applying for more grants and projects.
There have been complaints about the fire damaged buildings on Main Street and, while the Mayor Laura Thomas stated the city mourns the loss of the historic buildings, nothing can be done at this time due to pending litigations on the buildings.
It is also to be noted that the zoning board met recently and are working with KLC on a comprehensive plan on the zoning of the city limits and boundaries.
Wayne Sizemore, new superintendent for Jackson Independent was in attendance and expressed his excitement about being at the school.
Industry Road was adopted as a city street and Mayor Thomas stated that the guys have been out salting and scraping nonstop and doing all they can; the salt used has already doubled from last year, but more has been ordered. The mayor then wanted the citizens to know to call her office if your road is untreated.
In closing of the city council meeting, Rich Buntin gave praise to the individuals responsible for cleaning the area on the bypass. Mayor Thomas followed by stating “our city government is transparent, and we want the public to feel comfortable coming to any of us to talk about issues so that we can work together to make planning and our city better.”
