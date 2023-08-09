U.S. Representative Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) announced $1 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Section 531 Southern and Eastern Kentucky Program have been awarded to the City of Jackson to extend water and wastewater service to the northern part of the city where new homes will soon be built for flood survivors.
“This is another important step in our long-term recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky. We are rebuilding better, stronger, and safer communities, and this funding will go a long way to provide a safe haven for 14 new homes,” said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House. “I am proud to join Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in support of this worthy project to help more of our flood survivors move forward.”
The project will replace an aging 10,000-gallon water tank with a 300,000-gallon water storage tank, along with new water lines and pump stations to provide clean, reliable water service to individuals and families impacted by the July 2022 flooding disaster. The City of Jackson has committed a local match of $250,000 for the project as well.
“The city of Jackson is grateful for these federal dollars that will support infrastructure improvements in the north Jackson area and provide water and wastewater services for 14 new homes being built for flood survivors by Samaritan’s Purse," said Laura Thomas, Mayor of Jackson. "This project is truly a blessing for our community”.
Congressman Rogers established the Southern and Eastern Kentucky Section 531 Program in the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 1996, setting aside funding exclusively for improvements to publicly owned wastewater treatment and clean water systems in Southern and Eastern Kentucky through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Including this announcement, $44.5 million have been invested through this program to improve water and wastewater systems across Kentucky's Appalachian region.
