The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) awarded $201,445 in Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding to the City of Jackson. This funding will support sidewalk replacements and crosswalk improvements as part of the Rejuvenate Jackson project. The project will improve pedestrian safety and boost economic development in downtown due to increased foot traffic.
