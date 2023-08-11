Jackson Walmart Store Manager Randy Pruitt (Store #693), Mayor Laura Thomas, and the Jackson Police Department have collaborated to purchase school supplies that will benefit local area students in Jackson and across Breathitt County, as they return to classes and begin a new academic year.
This was made possible by donations and a partnered commitment to the cause of supporting area youths in their educational endeavors. The City of Jackson wants to thank Walmart for remaining steadfast in its longstanding support of this community.
