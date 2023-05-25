The Jackson City Council met in regular session on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Mayor Laura Thomas called the regular council meeting to order at 5:36 p.m. followed by welcoming everyone, roll call, and then she asked all to stand and recite the pledge of allegiance. The mayor would also share a word of prayer.
Council members present were Steve McIntosh, Harold Deaton, Dannie Phipps, Jason Hall, and Stephen Bowling. Councilwoman Mildred Roberts was absent due to illness.
Approval of minutes.
Motion was made by Bowling, and seconded by Phipps, to approve as submitted, the Minutes of the regularly scheduled 4-20-2023 Council Meeting, as well as the Special Council Meeting that was held on 5-1-2023. Upon call for a vote, all voted in favor. Mayor declared the motion passed.
Approval of bills and reports.
Councilman Bowling asked a question to verify the purpose of the $250K item appearing on the General Account ledger that was included in the Council packets. The Mayor confirmed that those funds constitute a pass-thru item that is part of the interlocal agreement that the City of Jackson had entered with the Breathitt Co. Fiscal Court. The funds were initially remitted to the City of Jackson’s General Account and were subsequently transferred into the account jointly managed by the City of Jackson and Breathitt Co. Fiscal Court, with the Mayor and County Judge appearing as authorized signers. Councilman McIntosh asked for summaries about the Quicksand Farms and Mills Appraisal Co. expenses. The services of Quicksand Farms have been utilized for field reconstruction and improving drainage at Douthitt Park following last year’s flooding. Following the advertised bidding process, Mills Appraisal Co. was engaged to appraise 10 residential properties that were part of the FEMA Buyout Program. Motion to accept the Bills and Reports as submitted was made by Hall and seconded by Deaton. Upon call for a vote, all voted in favor. Mayor declared the motion passed.
Water and Sewer Updates.
Mayor Thomas shared that the opening / review process for procuring services to complete 2 water system projects – located at Russell Branch and Quicksand Rd. – occurred today, and that those projects should be moving forward soon. She also anticipates that the Jackson Water Plant Upgrade project will be ready to enter the bid advertisement phase at some point during June.
Other City Updates.
- a. Mayor Thomas provided an update on the street paving project. She informed that Hinkle Contracting will begin the pavement milling process on the evening of Sunday, May 21st, with work occurring between the evening and early morning hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The following downtown streets will be newly paved during this initial project: College Ave., Jefferson Ave., Highland Ave., Main St., and Broadway St.
- b. Another property Buyout Program being administered by the National Resources Conservation Service, is set to begin soon, for anyone who didn’t sign-up for the original FEMA Buyout Program. Anyone interested may contact City Hall or the Breathitt Co. Courthouse for more information on how to proceed.
- c. Mayor Thomas and Fire Chief Deaton met with Flood-plain Management personnel at City Hall this week. The Mayor and Chief Deaton addressed the Council and answered general questions about the requirements to obtain proper permits for structures being constructed in the flood plain. The Mayor reminded that Chief Deaton is the City’s Code Enforcement Officer.
- Mayor Thomas reminded the Council Members that the Breathitt Co. Senior Citizens Center is hosting an Elected Officials Luncheon on Tuesday, May 23rd, at 11 a.m. Also, the Jackson Kiwanis are hosting that group’s 100th Anniversary commemoration event on Thursday, May 25th, at 6 p.m., to be held at the Jackson Lions Club building.
Old Business.
No old business was revisited during this meeting.
New Business.
- a. Consideration of Payment – Pay Request #1 for AML Barge Creek Rd. Waterline Project
($55, 000) – A motion to approve payment for this long-planned project was made by Bowling and seconded by Hall. Upon call for a vote, all voted in favor. Mayor declared the motion passed.
- b. Consideration of Payment – Pay Request #2 for Beverly Heights and Sigman Dr. Waterlines Project ($15, 000) - A motion to approve payment was made by McIntosh and seconded by Deaton. Upon call for a vote, all voted in favor. Mayor declared the motion passed.
- c. Notice of Award to BP Pipeline for Beverly Heights and Sigman Dr. Waterlines Project – The Mayor reported that 3 bids were opened in public this week. BP Pipeline had the lowest bid of those submitted, with an additional recommendation from Nesbitt Engineering to accept this company’s bid. A motion was made by McIntosh and seconded by Hall. Upon call for a vote, all voted in favor. Mayor declared the motion passed.
- d. Consideration of Payment – Pay Request #9 for JPD Renovation ($84, 154.27) – Mayor Thomas shared that the Jackson Police Department has now completed its relocation to the building, with an open house planned for a later date. One final requisition request is yet expected. There was a conversation had among Council Members about other potential exterior improvements that might occur in the future. A motion was made by Bowling and seconded by Phipps. Upon call for a vote, all voted in favor. Mayor declared the motion passed.
- e. Consideration of engagement in Professional Services Agreement with DCMC, in collaboration with the Breathitt Co. Fiscal Court for comprehensive recovery planning & associated services – This item involves a request for quotes that was advertised with the Breathitt Co. Fiscal Court to assist with long-term recovery efforts. A motion was made by Bowling to continue with this collaboration and to grant Mayor Thomas the authority to serve as the representative for the City. Hall seconded. Upon call for a vote, all voted in favor. Mayor declared the motion passed.
- f. Resolution #051823 – Consideration of match funding for LWCF Grant Application – Kiwanis Park Bleacher Project – with authorization for the Mayor to sign necessary documents – This resolution refers to a Land and Conservation Grant that involves 50/50 match funding to replace bleachers at Kiwanis Park. $48K is the estimated total cost that has been quoted, which would, therefore, require the commitment of $24K in matching funds from the City. A motion was made by Hall and seconded by Deaton. Upon call for a vote, all voted in favor. Mayor declared the motion passed.
Council comments.
Phipps - He mentioned the importance of maintaining the speedbumps that were recently installed in the Lakeside Subdivision. He asked about the possibility of “lowering the speed-bumps?” Mayor Thomas called on Police Chief Haddix to investigate other kinds of speedbumps that might be available and better suited to this particular street. He also spoke of a recent visit to Douthitt Park and noticing that the dumpster was approximately 50 feet from the shelter there. He asked if consideration might be given to move that dumpster to a different location?
Hall - He thanked the Park Department for hosting a recent Field Day at Douthitt Park. He continued by congratulating all graduates of each of the local schools in Breathitt Co.
Bowling - He spoke about 2 recent calls he recently received from residents who live on Court St. They shared concerns about drivers parking along that street while school is in session, but just prior to dismissal at the end of the school-day. He spoke about the invaluable contributions that the Jackson Kiwanis have made to the local community, leading the efforts to pave local streets, install the Jackson Water and Sewer systems, as well as developing Hwy. 15, the main thoroughfare through Jackson that generations of travelers have utilized.
Deaton – He mentioned receiving questions from citizens about the paving project for the City’s streets. He asked a question about the Fire Department’s planned future presence inside of the renovated Emergency Building. Chief Deaton responded that 3 Fire Department vehicles would continue to be housed there.
McIntosh – He offered condolences to the families of Jack Niece and James R. Fugate, who had both passed away during the past week. He thanked the Jackson Police Department for its continuing work to benefit the City and noted that this is National Police Week. He concluded his comments by wishing Mayor Thomas, a “Happy Birthday today.”
Comments from the audience.
No comments were entered online during this meeting.
Adjournment.
Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by McIntosh and seconded by Bowling. Upon call for a vote, all voted in favor. The meeting adjourned at 6:13 P.M.
