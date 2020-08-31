Clabe Louis Stacy, age 44, of Little Buckhorn Road, Clayhole, KY passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born June 23, 1976, at Hazard, KY. He is survived by his parents: Louis and Cora Mullins Stacy of Clayhole, KY.-One daughter: Brittany Michelle (Irvin Ray) Short of Kite, KY.-One son: Clabe Darrell Stacy of Clayhole, KY.-One sister: Angela Michelle Watkins of Clayhole, KY.-Two grandchildren: Cora Emmagene Short and Rayanna Michelle Short.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Harvey Bend Church at Clayhole, KY with Kenneth Ritchie, David Slone and Eldon Miller officiating.-Burial in the Flatwoods Cemetery, Little Buckhorn, Noble, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 5:00 pm with additional services at 7:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
