Claudia Dawn South Little, age 72, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at her residence in Jackson. She was born January 1, 1951 in Jackson, KY and was the daughter of the late John Hardy and Cora Vires South. She was preceded in death by brothers: Kenny South, Claude South, Paul South, Mac South, Cecil South, Clebert South and J.B. South. Her sister: Maggie Rodman. She is survived by her husband: Eugene Little of Jackson, KY. Daughters: Kirsten Little and Heather Little of Jackson, KY. Her brother: Roger (Linda) South of Arlington, TX . One granddaughter: Mikala (Travis) Howard; Two great grandchildren: Willow Howard and Annalee Howard. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations requested be made to Breathitt County Library or the Bluegrass Navigators. No services to be held. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
