Clay Fugate, 78, Lost Creek passed away Tuesday, February 9, at his residence at Lost Creek. He was the son of the late Whick and Eva Fugate. He was also very preceded in death by daughters, April Michelle Fugate and Linda Hay; two sons, Norris Buddy Noble and Ernest Corky Haddix; brothers, Alonzo Fugate and Banger Fugate; sisters, Polly Neace, Mary Neace, Eurbane Neace Miller, Canzalia Combs, Arbutis Miller, Bessie Stouard, Mollie Fugate, Flossie Fugate. He is survived by mother of his children, Bessie Combs; two sons, Clay Paxton Fugate(Monica), Jimmy Haddix(Heika); one daughter, Cheryl Cookie Noble; two brothers, Alfred Fugate(Carol), Arlie Fugate(Wilma); one sister, Bertha Wells; grandsons, Marty Clay Fugate, Willie Brewer II, Trey Noble, Brandon Sewell; granddaughters, Amber Rachelle Fugate, Emily White, Nicole Strong, Billie Mullins(Roger), Keisha Derry(Michael), April Leigh Ann Brewer, Taylor Noble; eight great grandchildren; host of nephews and nieces; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, February 12, 6:00-9:00 PM. Funeral Saturday, February 13, 1:00PM with Rev. Kenneth Noble officiating. Burial in the Fugate Cemetery at Little Leatherwood.
COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.