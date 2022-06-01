Clay Noble Jr., age 60, of Whitesburg, Kentucky, formerly of Breathitt County, passed away Tuesday May 31, 2022 at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care in Hazard, Kentucky.
Clay was born on April 12, 1962 to the late Clay Noble Sr. and Mary Kelly Laytart.
Clay is survived by Two Sisters; Rose(Tony) Bencina of Arizona, Sue Shea of Rochester, New York, One Brother; Bill Noble of Tennessee, Stepchildren; Ben Kincer Jr. of Fairfield, Ohio, Liz Kilgore of Neon, Kentucky, Chris(Kebra) Kincer of Fate, Texas, Myrtle(Tommy) Boggs of Whitesburg, Kentucky, Goldie Kalahan of Kite, Kentucky, Twelve Grandchildren, Three Great Grandchildren, and a Host of Nieces, Nephews and Other Relatives and Friends to mourn his passing.
Clay was preceded in death by his Father; Clay Noble Sr., Mother; Mary Kelly Laytart, and Sister; Bonnie Noble.
Funeral Services for Clay Noble Jr. will be held on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with William Prince officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Noble Cemetery at Lost Creek, Kentucky with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Saturday June 4, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at the Watts Funeral Home in Jackson, Kentucky.
