Justice Center Given 'White Glove' Treatment
Pressure washed for the first time
Outside of the building and sidewalks ‘good as new’
Breathitt County erected the current Justice Center in 2004. Years of “weather wear” have taken its toll on the downtown hub of communal activity.
As beautiful as it is, the years of wear and weather have taken a toll. It was time for a good scrubbing. The Justice Center got the "white glove" treatment.
Over the Memorial, three-day weekend the Justice Center and its surrounding sidewalk were pressure washed for what is believed to be the very first time. The outside of the building and the side walks were left looking as good as new.
“I want the people of Breathitt County to have the type of Justice Center which will stand as a testament to our community's pride,” Circuit Clerk James Elliot Turner told the Times-Voice. “The Justice Center is now clean, safe, and hygienic. The pressure washing was much needed.”
“I want to thank the Administrative Office of the Courts and Breathitt’s Fiscal Court for assisting our efforts at maintaining top-notch facilities,” Turner told us. "Hopefully we can work to keep this facility in as pristine of a condition as possible as long as practical."
