CLERK’S CASE CLIMAXING

Curtis files reply in Circuit Court case
Decision may be soon forthcoming
County Court Clerk, Becky Watts Curtis, filed an action against the county and the Fiscal Court seeking resolution of certain financial issues on summary judgement and for the Court to make certain binding declarations she believes are legally warranted. These issues are centered around several different aspects of pay both for the Clerk and her full-time employees together with how large of a staff she is permitted to maintain.
The respondents, who are the Fiscal Court and Breathitt County as set forth in the style of the pending cause under case number 21-CI-00096, believe there exists factual disputes sufficient to make summary judgment inappropriate. The respondents also oppose the Court’s making the binding declarations sought in the Clerk’s lawsuit.
There are several issues being litigated. We will attempt to set out what some of these issues involve.
The Court is asked to resolve whether the Fiscal Court or the Court Clerk controls the minutes from Fiscal Court meetings and whether the person found to control the minutes, and charged with their being composed and retained, should be paid for the service. It is asked, should the Clerk be required to take, retain, and maintain the minutes from Fiscal Court meetings that the Court so declare it and fix her pay.
The lawsuit requests the Court fix a reasonable, maximum amount for salaries for deputies and assistants for both calendar year 2021 and future fiscal years . She also asks for the Court to set her employees' fringe benefits as outlined in the Clerk’s sworn petition.
The Clerk believes she is statutorily required to both keep and maintain the minutes and to hire and compensate her deputies and assistants. The Fiscal Court believes itself empowered to staff the office and determine its pay and argues the Clerk voluntarily resigned from keeping and maintaining the minutes defeating her request for payment.
For her part, the Clerk has claimed her resignation was under duress. She has consistently argued the resignation was involuntary and resulted from an inordinate amount of pressure applied to her principally by three magistrates composing a quorum and majority of the present Fiscal Court.
The lawsuit also asks the Court to determine what amount of expenses, incurred by the clerk, are reasonable. The suit seeks adjudication as to just which of the parties involved in the case is obligated to pay for the health insurance and retirement for full-time employees of the Clerk’s office.
For their part, the three magistrates principally defending this suit filed a response to the originally filed petition which resulted in the petitioner’s request to file a reply. The Court permitted the petitioner (Beck Curtis) ten days to file her reply which she did the next day.
The Court has not rescheduled a hearing and may not depending on what the Court finds regarding summary judgment. It is expected the Court will set the matter to be ultimately decided in short order, should any hearing be deemed necessary. We will report it when or if the matter gets docketed in Circuit Court for trial.
We talked with Derek Campbell, an attorney who commonly practices in the courts in and around Breathitt County. Mr. Campbell acts as legal adviser to the editorial staff at the newspaper.
In the interests of full disclosure, Mr. Campbell has before appeared in matters involving issues where these same members of Fiscal Court were parties. His position in prior matters has consistently been adversarial to the three Magistrates principally involved in the present matter. Mr. Campbell hasn’t appeared for either party in this particular lawsuit.
Mr. Campbell told the Times-Voice, “It is the duty of the Fiscal Court to conduct the business of government in a manner which ensures the availability of services to its citizenry. There are few other offices which serve the public and the business interests of any community as extensively as its County Clerk.”
Mr. Campbell continued, “While the county has seen a six-percent (6%) decrease in population, the Fiscal Court has seen fit to award reasonable funding requests which are either substantially equivalent or greater than in previous years while slashing the Clerk’s budget by 50%. One has to wonder about their motives.”
“Should we learn the Fiscal Court was acting to punish its Clerk for not providing reports you, I, or anyone can obtain upon request, that will look a little petty. Regardless of the longstanding history of ‘bad blood,’ these services and revenue streams are ones Breathitt County needs desperately. If service is restricted, people both can and will go elsewhere,” Campbell concluded.
Jonathan Shaw, whose address indicates he practices principally out of Paintsville, Kentucky, represents the respondents (Fiscal Court and Breathitt County). The Clerk is represented by Thomas Jones from Beattyville, Kentucky.
According to legal research conducted online, summary judgement in Kentucky is authorized where the”… pleadings, depositions, answers to interrogatories, stipulations, and admissions on file, together with the affidavits, if any, show that there is no genuine issue as to any material fact and that the moving party is entitled to a judgment as a matter of law.” The proper function of summary judgment is to terminate litigation when, as a matter of law, it appears that it would be impossible for the respondent to produce evidence at the trial warranting a judgment in his favor. Paintsville Hospital v. Rose, 683 S.W. 2d 255 (1985).
Again according to legal research conducted online by paper staff, KRS §418.040 provides “In any action in a court of record of this Commonwealth having general jurisdiction wherein it is made to appear that an actual controversy exists, the plaintiff may ask for a declaration of rights, either alone or with other relief; and the court may make a binding declaration of rights, whether or not consequential relief is or could be asked.”
The attorneys for both litigants were contacted, via email, and sent a copy of a draft soliciting comment should they have any on behalf of their client or clients. We heard back from the respondents' attorney about a correction which we made. We didn't hear from the petitioner's attorney as of the time this article was submitted for publication in print.
Both sides declined to go on the record. Check back with this story online. Should on the record comment be forwarded to the paper, we will supplement the online article accordingly.
This matter rolls along. We will attempt to keep readers apprised whenever the matter resolves.