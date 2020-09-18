Breathitt County’s clerk has notified outlets of potential, widespread voter fraud. Apparently, voters are receiving notices they are no longer registered or eligible to vote. This appears to be Kentucky-wide.
Kentucky’s State Board of Elections informs us this communication is unauthorized. This is being sent by a third-party and is deemed an attempt to defraud voters into divulging personal information in order for the offender to steal identities or for other nefarious uses.
Parties are urged NOT TO GO TO THE LINKED SITE listed on the notice. The clerk’s office relates no changes have been made to anyone’s registration card.
Please disregard the notice. If you have any questions regarding your voter registration visit govoteky.com or call the Breathitt County Clerk’s office at 606-666-3800 Ext. 282.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has consistently urged Kentuckians to report suspected election law violations during this or any other election. Such activity can be reported to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE.
“Fair elections are essential to the strength of our Democracy, and we stand ready to do our part to ensure the integrity of our election process by investigating and prosecuting criminal violations of election law,” said Cameron. “Tips from Kentuckians regarding suspected fraud are an important part of this process, and we urge anyone who has information about potential fraud to call the hotline immediately.”
The hotline is active year round and records messages 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls to the hotline are reviewed by the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions. Complaints containing allegations of election fraud are referred to the Department of Criminal Investigations.
