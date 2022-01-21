The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in a special meeting on Friday, January 14th.
The first item on the agenda was the approval of the Breathitt County Sheriff’s 2022 budget with a 4-0 vote.
The approving of the Breathitt County Clerk’s 2022 budget was the second item addressed by the fiscal court during the meeting. Magistrate Donnie Bush after looking over the proposal made a motion to cut the county clerk’s budget from $289,000 to $150,000. Breathitt County Clerk Becky Watts Curtis was in attendance to let the court know she had presented a reasonable budget and was hoping to work together. She further alluded to her lawsuit that was won and stated the fiscal court had no right to change her budget. She pointed out that the County Clerk’s Association paid for the legal cost of the lawsuit and that the county was out no costs in an exchange with Magistrate Bush when prompted about the suit. Curtis let Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble know that she and her office had two elections this year and that $150,000 was not an acceptable budget to fund her office. The fiscal court then voted 3-1 to approve the $150,000 budget, with magistrates Donnie Bush, Ray Moore, and Ellis Tincher voting yes and Roy Oakley Herald voting no.
The next several items addressed were all approved unanimously as they dealt with the paying of county bills, firefighters’ insurances, and the resolution to approve the new way to distribute the employees’ vacation and sick time.
Before the meeting was adjourned, the fiscal court voted 4-0 to pay a former employee the vacation and sick time that was owed to him.
