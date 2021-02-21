Clifton Campbell

Clifton Ottis Campbell, age 27, of Lexington, KY passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in Lexington, KY.-He was born April 6, 1993 in Hyden, KY.- He was preceded in death by maternal grandmother: Mary Childers, and paternal grandparents: Clifton “Cliso” and Nannie Bell Campbell.- He is survived by his mother: Melinda Clemons of Lexington, KY.- Father: Shade Campbell of Beattyville, KY.-Maternal grandfather: Ottis Clemons of IN.-Sister: Kimberly (Jonathon) Dunn of Beattyville, KY.-Brother: Dylan Campbell of Jackson, KY.- One niece: Mercedes Dunn of Beattyville, KY.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Carter Stacy officiating.-Burial in the Clemons-Ritchie Cemetery, Wilstacy, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
