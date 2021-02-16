Will this weather push Kentucky power grids beyond limits?
Huge winter storms have plunged large parts of the central and southern United States into an energy crisis this week as frigid blasts of Arctic weather crippled electric grids and left millions of Americans, many of whom are from right here in Kentucky, without power amid dangerously cold temperatures.
We would love to tell you we at the Times-Voice we're independently smart enough to see the correlation between climate change theories and this crazy weather we have been experiencing in Kentucky and witnessing elsewhere. We would be selling you a bill of goods were we to try.
We just read an alarming article written by Brad Plumer with the New York Times. His article, “A Glimpse of America’s Future: Climate Change Mean Trouble for Power Grids” was well above any of our pay-grades. It was extremely alarming on top of all that.
According to Plumer, the grid failures were most severe in Texas, where more than four million people woke up Tuesday morning facing power failures. On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott called for an emergency reform of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, saying the operator of the state’s power grid “has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours.”
Record-breaking cold weather has resulted in residents, even in Kentucky, cranking up their heaters. The result is an exponentially increasing consumer demand for electricity beyond what grid operators could have ever foreseen.
Gas-fired power plants have been “knocked offline” amid icy conditions and some plants appeared to be suffering fuel shortages. Natural gas demand has spiked nationwide. Wind turbines have frozen or just stopped working.
The resulting electricity shortfalls have forced grid operators to impose rotating blackouts on homes and businesses to avert a broader collapse in densely populated areas. We haven’t gone to that extreme yet, here in Kentucky. There is every reason to suspect our own power grids in Kentucky are also coming under serious strain, and if they aren’t presently, they soon will be.
“It’s essentially a question of how much insurance you want to buy,” said Jesse Jenkins, an energy systems engineer at Princeton University. “What makes this problem even harder is that we’re now in a world where, especially with climate change, the past is no longer a good guide to the future. We have to get much better at preparing for the unexpected.”
