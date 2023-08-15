With the Labor Day weekend not that far off, those traveling will need to budget for climbing gas prices. The cost of a gallon of gas is the highest it has been in ten months and locally in Jackson, gas prices are $3.59 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, this is the fifth consecutive week that prices have risen.
According to AAA, the national average is $3.85, with 11 states seeing prices of over $4. The national average is up a whopping 29.1 cents from a month ago.
As always, gas prices are tied to the price of oil and recently OPEC has been cutting production which in turn lessens the global supply and here in the United States some refineries have been struggling due to facing extreme weather conditions (heat). July was one of the hottest months on record for many parts of the nation, including Arizona, Texas, and New Mexico. High temperatures meant reducing output from oil refineries. Another major factor in oil prices is Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world leaders in oil production have decided recently to cut back on production and the exporting of oil.
Gas prices are expected to continue to raise as the Labor Day holiday approaches. Many experts are predicting that gas prices will remain elevated for the next six months or longer, and one major component is the effects of the hurricane season, however autumn typically ushers in lower gas prices.
