Jackson resident Katie Turner and her husband (Dustin) closed on their first home on July 22nd, just mere days before the flood waters would ravage Breathitt County. Before the couple had the chance to move into their new home, it was under water.
Katie Turner says the couple had saved and sacrificed to be able to purchase their first home. “That Friday when we closed, I told my husband, I feel like I can finally breathe, it’s ours. And then six days later, it’s not,” remarked a disheartened Turner.
The home is now a shell, stripped down to the studs, without the Turners ever getting to spend one night inside it. They were scheduled to move in on July 29th, but by then it was too late, the home was completely destroyed. As (Katie) Turner bluntly describes it, “The inside is completely gutted.”
To make matters worse for the couple, it does not appear as if FEMA will be able to provide any financial assistance, because technically the Turners did not occupy the residence at the time of the flood. (Katie) Turner says they have filed an appeal. “I have cried until I really can’t cry anymore. After you close on your first home, a one in 1000-year flood comes, and you can’t get assistance. You just feel hopeless.”
Turner’s church is letting her family stay at its parsonage and she has set-up a GoFundMe account.
Despite how discouraged and heartbroken the Turners are, Katie realizes they must push forward. “I don’t want to get out of bed, but I know I have to.”
