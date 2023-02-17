Closure of KY 378 in Breathitt County postponed
JACKSON, Ky. – The closure of KY 378 (Frozen Creek) in Breathitt County for a pipe replacement, previously scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, has been postponed.
The road was to have been closed at milepoint 0.5, near the KY 1812 intersection, but necessary repairs elsewhere due to flooding from storms on Feb. 16 have resulted in the delay of the pipe replacement project.
No new date has been set for the project. It may be done next Saturday, Feb. 25, but that decision has not yet been made.
