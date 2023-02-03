Clyde Howard, age 76 , of Jackson, Ky passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at KY River Medical Center in Jackson. He was born April 22, 1946 in Jackson, KY. He was the son of the late Ashford and Rebecca Fugate Howard. He was preceded also in death by Brothers: Arlie, James, Albert, Ray, and Paul Howard. Sisters: Iona Daniels, Lillie Sword, and Rosetta Howard. He is survived by wife: Maxine Childers Howard of Jackson, KY. Daughter: Victoria Howard of Jackson, KY. Sons: Tim (Joy)Howard and C.K. Kyle(Carissa) Howard of Jackson, KY. Brother: Robert(Faye)Howard of Jackson, KY. Eight Grandchildren: Chandler Howard, Presley (Jade) Howard, Anniston Rose Howard, Taylor (Ryleigh) Collins, Hannah McIntosh, Christopher (Kera)Howard, Lura-Rey Howard, and Paisley Vanover. He is also survived by a host of great-grandchildren, nieces , nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Landsaw officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery, Jackson, KY. Visitation will be Saturday, February 4, from 5:00 -9:00 p.m. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
