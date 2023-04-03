Clyde Hudson, age 56, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY. He was born June 27, 1966 at Ary, KY and was the son of the late Herman and Lettie Miller Hudson. He was a long time employee at Pacific Building Supply in Jackson, KY. He was also preceded in death by his brother and sister in law: James Troy and Edna Hudson. His sister: Carolyn Campbell. His step son: Marcus. He is survived by his wife: Robin Spicer Hudson of Jackson, KY. Step-daughter: Lisa (Frank) Peters of Rice Town, NJ. Sisters: Sheila McRae of Richmond, KY and Laura Rowland of Rowdy, KY. Granddaughters: Emily Peters of Green Bay, WI. Breanna Peters of NJ. Grandsons: Franklin Peters and Wesley Peters of NJ. Great granddaughter: Violet. Nephew: Carter Hudson of Hardshell, KY and nieces: Chasity Hudson of Rowdy, KY and Gail Hudson of Clayhole, KY. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
