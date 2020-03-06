Clyde Little, 82, Jackson passed away Thursday, February 27, at his residence. He was a member of the New Light Community Church. He was the son of the late Walter and Edna Back Little. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Little, Dorothy Turner, Garnet Lemaster, Ruby Large and two infants. He is survived by his wife, Hazel Martin Little of Jackson; four daughters, Barbara(Billy) Dunn of Jeffersonville, Brenda(Jeff) Noble of Ned, Darlene(Joey) Letendre of Jackson, Janet(Stephen) Jones of Lost Creek; two brothers, Gordon Little of Noctor, Larry Little of Jackson; two sisters, Irene Little of Jackson, Annie Robinson of Jackson; seven grandchildren, Amanda Wallace, Jonathan Dunn, Whitney Morgan, Deanna Noble, Kaitlin Letendre, Matthew Jones, Abigail Jones; three great grandchildren, Makenzie Hounshell, Elijah Wallace, Katelynn Wallace. Funeral Sunday, March 1, 2PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with David McIntosh officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be friends and family. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.