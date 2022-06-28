Clyde Miller, 73, of Urbana passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Mercy Health Urbana Hospital with his family by his side.
Clyde was born January 27, 1949 in Breathitt County, Kentucky, the son of the late Ben and Edna (Mullins) Miller. Clyde retired from Howard Paper Mill after 18 years and after retirement worked for Clemens Electric. Clyde’s passion was working on clocks, and he owned and operated Miller’s Clock Repair since the early 70’s. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and will be sadly missed.
Clyde is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Mary Beth (Sowers) Miller; son, Darren Miller; daughter, Bobbie (Tracy) Miller; grandchildren, Joshua Miller and Brendon Miller brother, B.J. (Sylvia) Miller; sisters, Edith Arms, Lillie Mae Arms and Flora (Ted) Sizemore; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sammie Green Miller and Bobby Ray Miller; sisters, Hazel Jean Miller and Louise Back; and great grandson, Jaxon Lee Miller.
A memorial gathering will be held from 4-7p.m on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Health – Springfield Cancer Center, 148 W North St. Springfield, Oh 45504.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
