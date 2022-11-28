Clyde Strong, age 85, of Westland, MI passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 in Michigan. He was born January 6, 1937 and was the son of the late Richard and Susie Strong of Breathitt County, KY- He was a Veteran of the US Marine Corps.- He was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Ruth Strong. He is survived by daughters: Katrina Thompson and Cara Manuel and “Elliot” Strong. Proud grandfather of Christian Strong, Nathan Thompson, Lucas Thompson and Kadee Manuel. Dear brother of Lloyd Strong of MI and Thelma Hensley and Lois Hensley of Saldee, KY. Visitation was held on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Westland, MI. Funeral services will be held locally on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Raymond Moore officiating.-Burial in the Noble Cemetery, Copeland Road, of Saldee, KY. Visitation will be Monday, November 28 from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, via their website www.wounded warriorproject.org or to PO Box 758516,Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
