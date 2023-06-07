(PHOTO): University of Kentucky Men’s Head Basketball Coach John Calipari addresses the campers inside the JB Goff Gymnasium.
The John Calipari Satellite Basketball Camp made its way to Jackson on Tuesday, June 6th, as Jackson City High School played host to University of Kentucky (UK) Head Coach Calipari and members of the UK men’s basketball team, coaching staff, and management staff.
Jackson City High School is one of only eight stops this summer and the only one in southeastern Kentucky. The Jackson camp was the third most attended camp on the tour with approximately 95 campers taking part in the event. It was such a huge success that the camp has expressed interest in returning to Jackson City High School next summer.
“Jackson City High School is extremely excited to host the Coach Calipari Satellite Camp Tour in the JB Goff Gymnasium. This is a wonderful opportunity for our youth, community, and region to participate in a unique experience with one of the greatest basketball coaches and college basketball programs of all time. For all our local University of Kentucky basketball fans, it is a chance for them to meet many of the current players on the 2023-24 roster. We are grateful for this partnership with Coach Calipari and the University of Kentucky Basketball Program,” stated Jackson Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
“I am so happy that UK players and Coach Cal are coming to Jackson City, coming on the hill for the first time ever,” remarked Jackson City Boys Head Basketball Coach Wayne Morris.
For those still wanting to attend Coach Cal’s satellite camp, it will be making a stop today (Wednesday, June 7th) at South Oldham High School in Crestwood, Kentucky and will be at Lewis County High School in Vanceburg, Kentucky on Thursday, June 8th to wrap up the summer touring schedule. The camp starts at 3 p.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. For more information, contact UK Athletics at 1-859-257-9457 or 1-859-257-1916.
