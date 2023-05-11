University of Kentucky (UK) Head Coach John Calipari’s Satellite Camp tour makes its return this summer, making eight stops across the state, including one at Jackson City High School on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Event Coordinator James Elliott Turner says having Coach John Calipari and his UK Wildcats come to Breathitt County to have their camp at Jackson City High School is “huge” for our county. “Coach Cal is a Hall of Fame coach and to bring a coach of that caliber with the McDonald’s All-Americans to Jackson City is a great for your kids,” stated Turner.
Turner told the Times Voice that he thought he had worked it out about two summers ago for Coach Cal to bring his camp to Breathitt County, but a scheduling conflict prohibited it. Turner said he has been in constant communication with UK Director of Men’s Basketball Operations Will Barton and the UK coaching staff over the past year to ensure that the camp would have a future stop in Jackson.
“I am so happy that UK players and Coach Cal are coming to Jackson City, coming on the hill for the first time ever,” remarked Jackson City Boys Head Basketball Coach Wayne Morris.
The camp will start at 3 p.m. and last until 6 p.m. with registration now open on the UK Athletics website and is open to boys and girls ages seven to 17.
The cost of the camp is $99 and includes a tee shirt; three hours of instruction with Coach Cal, the UK basketball staff, and UK players; competitions; autograph sessions; and Q&A sessions with Coach Cal.
Campers can check in one hour before start time. You can contact event coordinators Jackson City Head Coach Wayne Morris at 606-216-4184 or James Elliott Turner at 606-272-0732 for more information.
“Breathitt County has been through so much the past couple of years with the flooding. Our children need positive events like the UK basketball camps to look forward to. We may have some future UK Wildcats right here in our county,” Turner stated. Turner added he wants to thank Coach Wayne Morris, Superintendent Wayne Sizemore, Principal Missy Roark, Athletic Director Junior Thompson, and the Jackson City family for being so eager to host this event.
Photo by Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR).
