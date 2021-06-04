Coach Sean Noble Comes Home to J-City

Sean Noble new varsity basketball coach at Jackson City
Tigers turn to familiar name
Former Star to Head Program
‘I was sold on coming home to the good people of Breathitt County,’ Sean Noble
Jackson City School has filled its vacancy it posted for head basketball coach. If you’re a Jackson City Tiger fan, it is a name with which you are intimately familiar.
Sean Noble has been hired at Jackson City School. He is a former “Tiger great” and he submitted some written responses to the Jackson Times-Voice a few days ago for the purposes of publishing this article. The below is what he related to us in his written responses.
As is our custom at the paper, our questions will be precluded with our initials, “JTV.” Noble’s responses will follow "Coach Noble."
JTV: Tell us about the coaches for whom you played before high school and their impact on you.
Coach Noble: I had several coaches growing up in Jackson. My first ever basketball coach was Mike Miller. Coach Miller made it so much fun to play the game. He was also a very good motivator.
I’m not going to tell you the nickname by which he referred to me but that is how he still refers to me. My middle school coaches were Carson Sloan and Buford Williams. Like many young men around this county, and particularly the city of Jackson, both of these guys helped form my game and basketball philosophy.
JTV: What did any of these gentlemen impart to you which you believe you will use as the head coach at Jackson City?
Coach Noble: They all taught me so many drills and also showed me how basketball is supposed to be played, offensively and defensively. I learned how to take a charge for instance. They were truly great coaches whose lessons became indelibly a part of my regimen.
JTV: Is there a former coach of yours who stands out in your mind?
Coach Noble: Well, Coach Williams always took care of his players. Every season he would take take us to watch the UK Wildcats practice. We would tour Rupp Arena and the “Wildcat Lodge” then he would feed us a steak dinner.
I had 3 coaches in high school; David Perkins, Mark Wall, and Joey Milburn. All of these men were outstanding coaches. They had different styles and different approaches. I still run some of their inbound-plays, as well as run from out of their defensive and offensive sets. I have many of their old playbooks used while coaching me in the day.
Coach Cluster Howard at Lee's College also had a profound impact on me as a player and future coach. Coach Howard taught me how to be a man by working hard and not making excuses.
Coach Howard really believed in fundamentals, through and through. We practiced them everyday.
Most importantly he was a great leader and knew how to push your buttons to motivate you to play harder and perpetually improve both on and off the court. Coach Howard was a straight shooter; especially at halftime.
JTV: Tell us about your coaching evolution which landed you at this particular job.
Coach Noble: My coaching career began in 1993. I was coaching freshman basketball at a private school in Lexington. I eventually became the full-time Athletic Director and coach of the girls’ and boys’ basketball, soccer, and lacrosse teams.
From there, I became an assistant coach at Model High in Richmond, Kentucky. I became the interim head coach at the end of the season at Lexington’s Lafayette High School, for a time, before becoming an assistant at Garrard County in Lancaster.
After that experience, I moved to Bourbon County Middle School. That job is the one I left to take the opportunity to come home and coach my Alma mater.
One can say I took the long road home, certainly the road less traveled. I believe God puts you where you’re supposed to be. He has a plan. One has to have faith.
JTV: What are your expectations for the program?
Coach Noble: My expectations for this program are to develop our student athletes and provide them with the tools and resources to help them succeed, on and off the court. I believe relationships are the key to that success.
Kids are very intuitive and know whether or not you really care. When we develop and achieve positive relationships, that is when we will see success in our program.
I have come home to compete for championships. When the Tigers reached out to me they didn’t try to ply me with false hopes concerning "wins" and "losses." I was sold on coming home to the good people of Breathitt County.
My hometown is a special and wonderful place. My family and I are thrilled to have returned.
Coach Noble’s is married to “Erin Noble.” The Nobles have a 12th-grade daughter named, “Laci” with two sons, “Austin McInnis” and “Gavin McInnis,” who are 8th and 7th-graders respectively. Good luck Coach Noble from your friends at the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.