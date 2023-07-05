Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear recently announced that 29 counties would be receiving more than $74 million in coal severance tax funds for the 2023 fiscal year. This amount marks the highest allocated coal severance funding in 10 years and nearly doubles the $37,558,202 from 2022.
The funding comes from Kentucky’s two coal severance programs, which are funded by state taxes paid by Kentucky coal mining companies. After reserving funding for bond payments for past coal county projects and processing administrative fees, the remaining tax revenues are shared exclusively with coal-producing counties.
Breathitt County is set to receive $882,125.
