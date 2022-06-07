Codell Combs
Codell Combs, 82, Lower Lost Creek passed away Friday, June 3, at the ARH in Hazard. He was the widow of the late Sally Miller Combs and the son of the late Jesse and Tempa Campbell Combs. He was also preceded in death by sons, Courtney Neace and Verlie Ray Combs; brothers, Milton Combs, French Combs, Malcolm Combs, David Combs, Emmanuel Combs, Farrish Combs, Alonzo Combs; sisters, Ruby Jewel Combs, Sherily Combs, Ellen Combs; stepmom: Tena Alice Patton Combs. He is survived by daughters: Greta (Donald) Stacy and Geneva Combs (Carlos Clark); brothers: Raymond (Clara) Combs, Frank (Cindy) Combs, and Hobert Combs; sisters: Martha Lou Weems, Dora Marie Harvey, Jessie (Jackie) Griffith, Ruth (Wayne) Clark, Katie Combs, and Isabelle Combs; grandchildren: Bradley Combs, Salla Mae Neace, Justin Jones, Joseph Jones, Martha Neace, Jennifer Combs, Chrystal Neace, Burton Sizemore, and John Engle.  Funeral Wednesday, June 8, 11:00 AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Eldon Miller and Beecher Collins officiating. Burial in the Combs Family Cemetery at Dice. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.


