Cody Jewayne Noble

Cody Jewayne Noble, age 23, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Jackson, KY.-He was born September 10, 1999 at Hazard, KY.- He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents: Lloyd Dean and Paroit Noble. He is survived by his parents: David and Jesse Neace Noble of Jackson, KY.-His maternal grandparents: Estill and Laura Neace of Lost Creek, KY. His girlfriend: Kristen Back of Jackson, KY; Sons: Braylon Noble, Xander Noble and Bentley Noble.- Sisters: Brittany Neace (Scottie Miller) of Hardshell, KY; Patricia Baker (Jason Cooper) of Jackson, KY and Naveah Cooper.- Brothers: Wayne (Jean) Noble of IN ; Michael (Bobbie Jo) Noble of Hardshell, KY and Tanner Cooper.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Caney Mennonite Church, Caney Hardshell Road, Hardshell, KY with Tommy Miller officiating.-Burial in the Noble Family Cemetery, Caney Hardshell Road, Hardshell, KY.-Visitation will begin on Sunday beginning at 5:00 pm and Monday night at the church.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you