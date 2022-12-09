Cody Jewayne Noble, age 23, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Jackson, KY.-He was born September 10, 1999 at Hazard, KY.- He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents: Lloyd Dean and Paroit Noble. He is survived by his parents: David and Jesse Neace Noble of Jackson, KY.-His maternal grandparents: Estill and Laura Neace of Lost Creek, KY. His girlfriend: Kristen Back of Jackson, KY; Sons: Braylon Noble, Xander Noble and Bentley Noble.- Sisters: Brittany Neace (Scottie Miller) of Hardshell, KY; Patricia Baker (Jason Cooper) of Jackson, KY and Naveah Cooper.- Brothers: Wayne (Jean) Noble of IN ; Michael (Bobbie Jo) Noble of Hardshell, KY and Tanner Cooper.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Caney Mennonite Church, Caney Hardshell Road, Hardshell, KY with Tommy Miller officiating.-Burial in the Noble Family Cemetery, Caney Hardshell Road, Hardshell, KY.-Visitation will begin on Sunday beginning at 5:00 pm and Monday night at the church.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.