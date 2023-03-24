(PHOTO): Bryan Combs (middle) pictured with his wife Dixie (right) and daughter Natalee (left).
Local podcaster Bryan Combs was nominated for an Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Award (referred to as an Appy) and attended the award show on Saturday, March 18th, along with his family at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg.
Combs, a Breathitt County native, has an incredibly popular podcast entitled That One Show, that is not only listened to locally but all throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries.
Times Voice reporter, Lance Turner, has been a guest on the show and had this to say, “I had a wonderful experience doing the show, the most fun I had in a long time. We got to talk pro wrestling and theme (entrance) songs, and I just truly had a blast. I am looking forward to being a guest again on the show in the future. Bryan definitely deserved to be a nominee for this award and be recognized for the outstanding work he is doing.”
Even though, he did not win this time around, Combs is grateful to be doing what he loves and for his loyal listening audience. “Even though I didn’t win, I’m extremely honored and proud to have been a finalist for best podcast at the Appy Awards. For the show to reach this level of success in its first year is beyond my wildest imagination. Thank you to everyone who voted and especially those who listen each week.”
The awards were created to recognize those standouts in art, writing, education, music, entertainment, and more that hail from the Appalachia region.
Nominees must be from or currently live in one of the following 13 Appalachia states: Alabama; Georgia; Kentucky; Maryland; Mississippi; New York; North Carolina; Ohio; Pennsylvania; South Carolina; Tennessee; Virginia; and West Virginia.
