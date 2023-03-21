(Photo): A sea of Bobcat blue invaded Rupp Arena to cheer on a Breathitt County team that persevered and made its first state tournament appearance in 27 years. As one spectator described, “There’s no one left in Jackson.”
The 2022-23 Breathitt County Bobcats basketball team are the embodiment of perseverance and resiliency. A program that has endured through COVID, and two devastating floods. One might even say that this team has been a beacon of hope for the community as many players helped Breathitt residents cleanup and rebuild after the once in a lifetime July 2022 flood.
“These kids have battled through COVID-19, battled through a ’21 flood, a historic 2022 flood, so just to be here today is a testament to how strong they are,” said Phillip Watts, the Breathitt County Superintendent speaking to LEX 18.
Last season ended in disappointment as the Bobcats were the favorites on paper to win the 14th Region but lost to Perry County Central in the semifinals of the regional tournament. Then, during the offseason, Head Coach John Noble resigned abruptly.
But the program rebounded, hiring BB King, a 14th Region coaching icon. In 12 seasons at the helm of Knott County Central, King won seven district titles and five regional championships.
Pre-season hype and expectations soon followed, as the Bobcats were projected as a top 25 team in the state. But the Bobcats stumbled out of the gate, starting the season 6-5; and their beloved coach (BB King) passed away five days before Christmas; and interim Head Coach Arch Johnson left the program.
Instead of folding, this group of Bobcats, put their head down, continued to work hard, and pushed through and in under the most unlikely of situations, Head Football Coach Kyle Moore (and Breathitt Athletic Director) steps in to provide guidance and stability for the basketball team.
A community still recovering from one of its darkest times, stood by this team as it had stood by them, and under Coach Moore, Breathitt steadied the ship and closed the season with a 12-4 record, and a district and regional championship.
To show its appreciation for this special team, the community backed the Bobcats as the program made its first state tournament appearance in 27 years.
Citizens Bank and Trust of Jackson secured tickets for students and band members; provided the team and cheerleaders with shirts; purchased the team dinner on Wednesday (March 15th) evening at a local Lexington restaurant, Malones, and a pregame breakfast for the team on Thursday (March 16th) morning.
Breathitt High also conveyed that other local donors purchased the remaining number of tickets to ensure that all students and band members in attendance got in the game for free.
A sea of Bobcat blue invaded Rupp Arena Thursday (March 16th) morning to show their support, prompting one spectator to comment, “There’s no one left in Jackson today.”
The amount of support this team had behind it reached further than Breathitt County as their story captured the hearts of the entire state, even Governor Andy Beshear. “I want to give a shout out to the Breathitt County Basketball team, which closed its season Thursday in the KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournament. The resiliency of this team and what they accomplished after unimaginable challenges is extraordinary. Congratulations to this team and the entire community.”
While Breathitt hopes to not have to wait as long for its next trip to the Sweet 16, it is improbable that team will have to experience the hardships that befell this team.
Coach Moore took to social media to release the following statement: “Now that the basketball season is officially over, and I’ve had a little time to breathe I wanted to make a post.”
First, I want to thank everyone for all their support of this team. It is greatly appreciated by all of us. The number of people that have impacted this team with their support is unbelievable and I don’t want to try and name them all because I know I would leave someone out and I don’t want to do that. Please, just know that you are truly appreciated. It was such a special sight to see those stands filled to the brim in the regional tournament and at Rupp.”
“This group of young men overcame so much on the path to winning the 14th region championship. The toughness that they have shown off the court this year translated to a toughness on the floor that separated them from all the others. This group of young men didn’t care who was in their way or what the naysayers said about the team. They just came to work every day with a common goal, worked harder than any team in the region, and received the reward that they wanted for themselves, their school, and their county.”
“I do want to give our coaches a special shout out for everything that they have done. Once again thank you all. GO CATS!”
While their season didn’t get the storybook ending, in Breathitt County this 2022-23 Bobcats team will always be champions.
