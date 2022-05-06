According to Breathitt County Waste Coordinator Calvin Saum, during a recent article, Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble attempted to discredit him for some unknown reason. Saum says he thought he was doing a good job due to the previous praise he had received from Judge Noble in numerous text conservations. Saum stated Judge Noble never cared to send him to get a trailer or run equipment “when it suited him". Saum added that his truck wasn’t taken away and turned into a standby snowplow until after he filed his name as a candidate for Judge Executive. Judge Noble however disputes this remarking that Saum had his county truck privileges taken away in July of 2019 after failing a drug test.
Saum in a statement said, “During my eighteen years as solid waste coordinator, I have worked hard to improve our county. I was proud of helping Breathitt be one of the first in eastern Kentucky to offer recycling. Our program was growing by leaps and bounds. During the last three years, my job has been made more and more difficult. I have had difficulty getting required information for my reports to Frankfort. Judge Noble even had me arrested during one meeting while I was trying to explain to the fiscal court about some of the difficulties, I have faced under Judge Noble’s tenure. I have begged for more help with recycling but Judge Noble always answers “just take the boxes to the cleanup lot and burn them”. My employee is burning enough boxes each month to hire a part time worker! I have begged for more help and to get our equipment fixed to no avail. Our offices at the county garage have black mold growing on the walls, the ceilings are falling in, and my office floor stays wet and moldy from the leaking building. One of the main garage doors is falling down and the other does not close. The building is left open 24 hours a day to the elements. I have reported the terrible condition of our building months ago to Judge Noble. His response was “wow that’s terrible”, yet our building continues to crumble! Judge Noble can continue to blame me for his incompetence, but the fact is I am not at fault. In my opinion, not only has solid waste went downhill over the past three years, but our roads and nearly every other aspect of county government has suffered under Judge Noble’s tenure!”
Saum would also convey that Cathleen Abner, of Helping Hands had to move out of the front office because the ceiling is falling in, and still six months after the magistrates ordered it fixed, nothing has been done.
In response to the condition of the offices and building referred to in Saum’s statement, Judge Noble had this to say, “I am well aware of the conditions there, but my main issue at the present time is fixing the roads for the safety of all Breathitt County citizens. Those offices and building are not a top priority.”
Photo: Breathitt County Waste Coordinator Calvin Saum says the conditions of county offices and the county garage are deplorable. (Top Left) Front Offices; (Bottom Left/Top Right/Middle Right) Storage Closets; and (Bottom Right) County Garage Door.
