Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty of Ohio accused Republican Representative Hal Rogers of Kentucky of using an expletive in his remark after she asked Rogers to put on a face mask before boarding the US Capitol’s subway system.
Beatty claims Rogers became upset at the request and proceeded to poke her in the back and when asked not to touch her, Rogers responded with “kiss my a—.”
Representative Rogers says he has since met with Beatty to apologize in person. “My words were not acceptable, and I expressed my regret to her first and foremost,” stated Rogers.
Rogers (R-KY) is currently serving his 21st term as representative for Kentucky’s 5th congressional district. The district is the most rural in the United States and includes Breathitt County along with thirty other southeastern Kentucky counties.
