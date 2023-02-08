Congressman Rogers' Response to Biden's State of the Union
WASHINGTON, DC -- U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05), Dean of the House, attended President Biden's second State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.
Washington Democrats have increased discretionary spending by over $300 billion, bringing our federal debt to more than $31 trillion. Interest payments on our debt are projected to triple over the next ten years, adding $1.2 trillion to the crisis.
"There is a growing distrust among the American people and a lack of confidence in national security and the economy," said Congressman Rogers, Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science. "Despite his lofty view of the economy, Americans have felt the sharp pain of inflation over the last two years, putting many dreams and investments on hold. The President made clear that he has no plans of breaking past the radical left agenda to tackle the real problems facing America. Instead, he used scare tactics regarding the vitality of Medicare and Social Security. Make no mistake about it, Republicans want to work with Democrats toward commonsense legislation to drive down our debt and protect the future of this great nation and the programs that millions of Americans have paid into and rely on during retirement. Republicans have worked tirelessly to protect and preserve Medicare and Social Security for generations to come while reckless Democrat policies drive them dangerously closer to ruin."
Recent reports show American families have spent roughly $10,000 more over the last two years for groceries, gas, and other goods and services. With several weeks of winter still ahead, energy experts have predicted that American families will also pay the highest energy costs in 15 years.
Since President Biden took office, there have been more than 4.5 million illegal crossings at our southern border. Over the last three months, 38 people on the terrorist watchlist were stopped by border patrol and they seized over 9,000 pounds of fentanyl at our southern border. The Department of Justice also reported in December that despite rising crime rates, federal arrests have decreased by 35% compared to 2020.
"National security must be a top priority as we move forward, whether we are stopping a Chinese surveillance balloon from openly gliding across military bases, cutting down on crime, or ramping up security measures at our southern border, we have a lot of work to do to make Americans feel safe again," said Rogers.
