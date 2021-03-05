He will be at Breathitt County High School today at 11am EST
Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers will be visiting some areas around flood ravaged Eastern Kentucky today, March 5, 2021. Among those areas visited will be our own.
The Congressman, who represents Kentucky’s-5th Congressional District (as he has since 1981), will be briefed, in-person, concerning existing emergency management procedures. He will also deliver donations with Operation UNITE, talk with local leaders, volunteers, and families impacted by the flood.
Here is a tentative schedule for Congressman Rogers sent to the Times-Voice by the Congressman’s Director of Communications:
11am – Breathitt Co. High School located at 2307 Bobcat Lane in Jackson
· Congressman Rogers will receive an emergency management briefing and deliver supplies to the shelter with Operation UNITE.
1pm – Owsley Co. Public Library located at 185 Hwy. 11 in Booneville
· Congressman Rogers will visit the donation headquarters at the library and talk with local leaders, volunteers and individuals impacted by the flood.
2pm – Lee County Courthouse located at 256 Main Street in Beattyville
· Congressman Rogers will receive an emergency management briefing and discuss healthcare needs after the local Juniper Healthcare Clinic was flooded.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.