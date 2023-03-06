Connie Jeanette Neace Combs, age 67, of Little Buckhorn Road, Noble, KY passed away on November 22, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 5, 1955 at Ary, KY and was the daughter of the late Dan Neace and Earcy Mae Campbell Neace. She was also preceded in death by brothers: Carl Neace, Gean Neace and Roger Neace. Sisters: Pearl Overbee, Faye Sullivan and Sue Neace. She is survived by her husband: Roy Dean Combs of Noble, KY. Her daughter: Angela J. Combs Little and grandson: Josh D. Little. Brother: Mac Neace. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Buckhorn Community Church at Hardshell, KY with Oat Marshall officiating. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
