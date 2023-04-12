The Breathitt County Soil and Conservation District recently purchased a new 1025R tractor/loader/backhoe.
The Breathitt County Soil and Conservation Board stated, “This unit will be used to help individuals within the county.”
The Conservation District is located at 100 Kentucky Highway 15 South, Suite 126, in Jackson and can be contacted at 606-666-8085.
The Breathitt County Soil and Conservation Board is made up of Tony Fugate, James Holbrook, Greg Hollon, George Turner, Danny Fugate, Clifton Hudson, and Paul Turner.
