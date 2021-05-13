I have always been a planner. At one point, I planned to graduate from Menifee County High School. I planned to become a doctor. I planned to move far away. Jeremiah 29:11 says, “’For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future’”. God has blessed me tremendously, and I am grateful that His plan for my life has ultimately prevailed.

I can confidently – and optimistically, too – say that who I was four years ago is far from who I am today. Life has a way of changing people. I feel I have learned to see individuals though a lens of humanity, I have learned that we are all God’s children, and I have learned to voice my opinion to uplift other people. The past four years have, collectively, been full of growth. I have learned lessons that extend far beyond the four walls of any classroom. 

I like to think of “Dear Younger Me” by MercyMe as it says, “And every mountain, and every valley... through each heartache you will see: every moment brings you closer to who you were meant to be.” When I began my journey as a high school student, I felt I had to be someone I was not. I felt confined by expectations of me. I felt I had to fit in. My mental health deteriorated quickly, and I was running on low steam for quite some time. 

And my Freshman year grew worse with the passing of Colton Ritchie. I had never prepared myself for the loss of his presence in my life. He was a warrior, and he taught me that I have a passion for caring for kids. I grieved greatly, but especially for my home. And, so, I decided to move back. I looked forward to beginning my Sophomore year as a student at Breathitt High. 

Just before the school year was to begin, I travelled to Knoxville with my aunt Kami to help her move back to Lexington. I was sitting at her kitchen table when my mother called to tell us about my father’s devastating bicycle accident. My heart sunk. I am grateful my father is with me still, and I am grateful, too, for his team of providers who have worked with him to help him recover. He is doing so well, and I am so proud.

And so, during Junior year, I learned about my own abilities. I joined Next Generation Academy one semester after most members of my graduating class. With determination and hard work, I finished on time and completed my Associate of Arts Degree. Junior year showed my class the importance of cherishing moments, and, also, the difficulties that arise in the midst of a global pandemic. Despite the difficulties, success is still achieved. I was proud to have graduated from Hazard Community and Technical College just this past Saturday.

As I look forward to the future, I know that Breathitt County will forever be at the very top of my list of favorite places. I am so grateful to be a resident of the county and to, too, be a product of it. I am excited to see where life takes me. As for now, I plan to major in Elementary Education with a concentration in Special Education at the University of the Cumberlands. I am beyond thrilled to become a teacher and to carry on with my work to better the lives of people.

I love you all, and I appreciate your support. Keep the faith and spread it, too. And know that I love you. 

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you