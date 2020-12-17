Conversing about resilience…
It is something I have generally found, especially when most abundantly needed…
When I write these pieces for the Times-Voice, I always strive to establish a sense of great purpose within my work. As a young man who spent his earliest days struggling to communicate due to a speech impediment, my desire to effectively communicate guides me in most of what I do.
I have always loved to write because writing has allowed me to share my ideas with the world. In more recent days, my physical voice has allowed me to advocate on behalf of my fellow Breathitt Countians. In short, I am a living example of Maggie Kuhn’s quote, “Speak the truth, even if your voice shakes.”
With that, at our last Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council meeting, we discussed, yet again, a number of topics which pertain to the current educational climate here in the commonwealth. Of the topics at hand, reopening our schools in the era of COVID-19, sparked a lot of very intriguing conversation. As a young man who has spent his entire life in Eastern Kentucky, I always love to learn from the perspectives of students who live in other regions of our beautiful land.
Those perspectives matter a lot to me, and the opportunity to showcase the perspective of Breathitt County at large is a privilege I treasure. I truly care for all people and I have such a longing to see equity in our societal systems.
I am proud to advocate on behalf of the people here in Breathitt County who, like me, long for a better tomorrow. I will always work to promote the best interests of the people who instill in me the trust to adequately represent them.
We are moving full speed ahead in an effort to tackle many education-based issues here in the commonwealth. When it comes to the work which I am doing with the Prichard Committee’s Student Voice Team, the legislative session rapidly approaching is at the top of the list of priorities. There will hopefully be a number of positive reforms passed during the session, and I am working to remain positive regarding the future of education here in Kentucky because I will, hopefully, be teaching in just a few years.
COVID-19, as a topic of discussion, has consumed a lot of my time because it has uprooted our entire society. While our commonwealth actively fights the worst pandemic we have experienced in a century, we simultaneously engage in battle with other problems. In Eastern Kentucky, a lot of issues relate back to the opioid epidemic.
As I have before said and written, addiction is ravaging the lives of our families. Addiction, and the impact of this opioid epidemic I mention, is reflective of an issue which impacts Americans and Kentuckians so greatly.
During this time of year, the mental health crisis at hand is exacerbated by feelings of anxiousness and loneliness which come with the season. In the era of COVID-19, the crisis is worsening in homes across our nation and our world. At our last Advisory Council meeting, we discussed mental health as we analyzed different forms of resilience.
In us is the power to overcome any obstacle. We all have resilience to a degree, whether it be relational resilience, street resilience, resource resilience, or rock bottom resilience. During our difficult seasons, we can reflect on those different forms of resilience to help us.
By definition, relational resilience is manifested when we draw power from the people who depend on us. Street resilience, on the other hand, is essential resilience which comes from converting anger into passion.
Resource resilience is a form of resilience which stems from physical resources we possess. Some sources identify rock-bottom resilience as a form of resilience which comes from identifying obstacles in the present while simultaneously forgetting the struggles in the past.
I choose to focus on relational resilience given I have people who rely on me, whether it be my family and friends, or even community members. The simple truth is, we all can tap into our resilience when we need a forward push. I know I have in the past...
During the darkest hours of my life, I have listened to “Even Then,” by Micah Tyler. The song is one which ignites a fire in my soul.
No matter how difficult a given situation might be, I can focus on the fact that God is there. This past semester was one of the most stressful times of my life.
Prior to it, I suffered a difficult season while I lived in Menifee County, Kentucky, largely because I missed my family. While it was difficult, in one sense; I certainly enjoyed the very great memories of friendship from Frenchburg which I still cherish.
Once again, God has always helped me through, and as a Christian, I believe wholeheartedly in the power of God. I have witnessed Him move in my own life.
Prayer is another practice I recommend as a method of help. Faith has the power to guide us forward, and during my darkest hours, God has been there just as He has during the best of times.
Due to the pandemic, many families are without resources and have no ability to purchase gifts. Many are on the verge of bankruptcy, in desperate need of help.
I have faith that needed help is on the way and that the struggles of today will not last forever. I am praying for you, always, but especially during this difficult time of year.
My love and prayers are with you always. God bless you and thank you for reading, especially to my grandfather’s first cousin, Phyllis, and all of the very special people who have reached out to me regarding my writing.
