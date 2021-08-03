Convicted murderer failed to pay child support

Noble to be sentenced in murder case in September
Failure to pay support to be set off 6-months
Likely to be diverted
Daniel Noble, in custody at Three Forks Detention Facility, has fallen into flagrant violation of his obligation to pay child support. Matter of fact, the Circuit Court in Jackson, Kentucky issued papers inviting Mr. Noble to appear and explain why he shouldn’t be jailed for his failure.
Of course, the officers serving the papers on Noble didn’t have to look very hard. Mr. Noble was where he was has been since first being held to answer murder charges back in 2017. Mr. Noble is in Three Forks.
The good news for Mr. Noble, in defense of his failing to pay support, is he has an excellent, almost foolproof defense. Can’t pay support locked up in jail.
Unfortunately for Mr. Noble, his defense to the murder charge wasn’t nearly as effective. The matter being set for sentencing stands testament to that fact.
Noble was arrested in connection with a murder occurring in Lee County which happened at Noble’s home just off Decoursey Hollow Road in 2017. The victim, William Howard, was stabbed to death and found just outside the home according to the Lee County Coroner. It has been consistently reported the victim and Mr. Noble were arguing. One may file that under, “I reckon.”
The newspaper called the Lee County Circuit Court to determine the status of the murder case. We were told, over the phone, Mr. Noble is set for sentencing in Lee County on September 17, 2021. We were told there was no trial.
We asked whether he had pled guilty and the clerk said the file didn’t reflect the nature of his plea. However, we would assume he pled guilty.
People acquitted, or who have their charges dismissed, don’t have sentencing hearings. As for his pleading to something other than murder, the Deputy Clerk told us, over the phone, Noble was being sentenced for murder. What derivation of murder we don’t know.
We called our own clerk, James Turner. Mr. Turner told the newspaper Mr. Noble’s child support case here in Jackson, Kentucky has been diverted for six months to be dismissed. Looks like the old, “I’ve been locked up and couldn’t work” defense has worked once more.
Still, one would rather be out and working, paying the support, or one would think. It seems preferable to being shipped to where Noble is undoubtedly going.