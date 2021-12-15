Cora Fugate Thorpe, age 72 of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Center in Hazard, KY.
She was born on November 24, 1949, in Hazard KY to the late Arlie and Elma Miller Fugate. She was a loving mother and grandmother and always shared a smile.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Thorpe, Sr.; Her children: Bengy Thorpe and Anna Thorpe; sister and brother-in-law, Vergie Caudill and Doug Caudill.
Grandsons: Daniel Smith and Joshua Thorpe; Son-in-law, Charlie Costello; and nephew, Gerall Prater.
She is survived by her children: Bobby (Kim) Thorpe, Lisa Thorpe, and Elma (Austin Taulbee) Thorpe all of Jackson; brother, Eddie (Deloris) Fugate of Lost Creek; Sisters: Goldie (Tommy) Haddix; Margaret (Ernest) Combs; and Dot (Jack Brewer) Prater all of Lost Creek, KY- 14 grandchildren: Jonathan Thorpe, Travis Thorpe, Kendra Thorpe, Dylan Burton, Jacob Miller, Justin Taulbee, Brandon Taulbee, Anna Sizemore, Deanna Taulbee, Gentry Costello, Emily Neace, Erica Collins, Krista Thorpe, and Benjamin Thorpe; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Joyce Cox and Elizabeth Thorpe; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in the Cora Thorpe Family Cemetery at Wolverine, KY.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 5 PM. – 9 PM. and on Sunday until the time of the funeral.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.
