Robert Cornett, a former Jackson attorney now living and practicing in Georgetown, along with his wife Linda, a retired teacher, recently made the decision to travel to Poland to volunteer to help the Ukrainian refugees crossing over into the country.
After watching the news for weeks on the Russian invasion into Ukraine, the Cornetts decided they wanted to do more than just send money. The couple felt like that did not seem like they would be doing enough, thus a volunteer trip to Krakow, Poland materialized. “Let’s go do it. Instead of giving money, let’s go and volunteer,” (Robert) Cornett remembers telling his wife.
The Cornetts arranged a ten-day trip to Poland in March of 2022 to distribute food and other necessary supplies at the border and help in any other ways they could. Upon arriving in Poland, the couple went to local stores and bought such items as water, fruit, juice, shampoo, hand soap, wet wipes, deodorant, and candy. “I got my money’s worth when a small boy noticed a box of Oreos in our cart. You do not get that kind of smile every day,” recalled (Robert) Cornett.
(Linda) Cornett crossed over into Ukraine to volunteer in a tent set up for women and babies while (Robert) Cornett used a large passenger van the couple rented to transport refugees to safe havens in Krakow.
While there, (Robert) Cornett said he noticed several American volunteers and that he was proud to be there.
(Robert) Cornett revealed he had made a second ten-day trip to Krakow this time alone to once more volunteer his services to help the Ukrainian people. (Robert) Cornett stated that he would very much like to go back yet again but would not have an opportunity for at least four to five months, “I would like to go back again, but who knows what the situation will be like when I am able to make the trip in the fall.”
“I hope that my story will inspire others to volunteer, it is time well spent. I know two Americans there now and a third that is planning to go there soon,” remarked (Robert) Cornett, “You will be safe, and you are desperately needed, so if you are in a position to help, I feel you should, it’s a very worthy cause.”
(Robert) Cornett has practiced law for over 40 years and is a graduate of Georgetown College and the University of Kentucky School of Law. He practiced in Jackson from 1980 until he closed his practice there for good in 2001, to move to Georgetown (Scott County). (Robert) Cornett explained, “We have an autistic son that needed help, help we just could not get in Jackson, so as a family we made the decision to move around 1999, and I closed the practice there completely in 2001.”
Photo: Robert Cornett and his wife Linda traveled to Poland to help the Ukrainian refugees.
