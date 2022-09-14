On July 28th when historic floods ripped through our county leaving a path of destruction that has forever changed our community, Breathitt County Area Technology Center was also devastated. The flood waters had consumed our school leaving it unusable and most of our materials, supplies, and equipment either lost or destroyed.
The automotive technology program at the Breathitt ATC put out a request for help and Cornwell Tools stepped forward. On September 1st Don Russell, the director of marketing at Cornwell Tools, personally visited instructor Darryl Cole in his temporary classroom at the Lees College Campus. Mr. Russell drove down from Wadsworth, Ohio with an SUV packed full of sockets, ratchets, air tools, picks, drivers, extensions, wrenches, torque wrenches, a scan tool, scan tool adapters, etc. That day Mr. Russell also pledged more tools and equipment to assist Mr. Cole in rebuilding his program.
In the days that followed a shipment containing a pallet of Makita and Ingersoll Rand cordless tools arrived. On September 13th, two Cornwell platinum series triple bank tool chests arrived. The equipment supplied by Cornwell Tools has made an enormous impact on the present and future of the automotive technology classes. The student morale has been lifted as they excitedly cataloged and sorted all the tools Cornwell Tools graciously donated. The students, the automotive technologies program, and Breathitt County Area Technology Center are forever grateful to Cornwell Tools and Mr. Russell for their generosity, kindness, and help.
