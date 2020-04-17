Day by day the reports roll in about the amount of new confirmed Coronavirus cases in the commonwealth of Kentucky and the resulting deaths from the Covid-19 disease exposure to the virus spreads. As of April 14 (Tuesday) at 5:30 p.m., during the Governor’s nightly address, Governor Beshear reported Kentucky now has 2,106 confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection throughout Kentucky.
The number will be even higher when the Governor addresses Kentucky on Wednesday evening but those numbers won’t be reported in this edition. As you know the Times-Voice is a weekly publication and we go to print on Wednesdays prior to 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday number isn’t a hold the presses proposition as it ascends nightly.
On the bright side, locally, a number which isn’t ascending at all is the number of infected members of the Breathitt County community with confirmed cases of Coronavirus. We are thrilled to report Breathitt is holding fast with only one case of a citizen being infected. The residents of Breathitt County, the data suggests, have been doing a fine job of adhering to the social distancing requirements requisite to stemming the tide of the virus’ spread.
Coronavirus, according to information available on-line, causes an infectious disease referred to as Covid-19. Covid-19 often results in respiratory illness (similar to the flu) with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases, difficulty breathing.
One can best protect his or herself by frequently washing one’s hands, avoiding touching one’s face, and avoiding close contact with people who aren’t well. It is recommended one maintain a distance of 3-6 feet away from people who are unwell.
Keep working, we will get through this, and thanks for supporting this paper which has been deemed “essential” by the Governor’s office. As long as you need the news, read the news, and support us, we vow to continue to put ourselves in harm’s way to bring you the information vital to you in times like these. #TeamKentucky, #NThisTogether, #WeRYourVoiceNTimesLikeThese
