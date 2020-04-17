Coronavirus creating its own song lyrics
By Fletcher Long, Editor
The late Waylon Jennings wrote a song entitled Good Ole Boys. Those of you as old as I remember it as the opening to the popular TV show from the late 70s-through the mid-80s entitled, The Dukes of Hazzard. It aired 147-episodes over seven seasons from January 26, 1975 through February 8, 1985. No, I haven’t misspelled Hazzard either, as the show wasn’t set in Hazard, Kentucky but a fictional town in Georgia.
Part of the lyrics from the song were the following: Straightenin’ the curves/Flattenin’ the hills/Someday the mountain might get ‘em/ But the law never will.
So as I was listening to the Governor's address the evening of 2013, I was excited about his belief Kentucky may be flattening the curve of the Coronavirus epidemic. I couldn’t help it, I thought of the song and its lyrics. I have no idea why precisely as it isn’t an exact fit, but I did.
The concepts of straightening a curve or flattening a hill are old ones in the world of the automobile. During the days of Moonshiners, thus referenced because they moved the product using the light of the moon to avoid detection, out-running the law required the driver to flatten some hills and straighten some curves if the Moonshiners were to avoid the law trying to enforce the provisions of the Volstead Act.
You would know the Volstead Act by its more popular name, the National Prohibition Act. It was enacted in 1919, went into effect in 1920, and provided enforcement for the Eighteenth Amendment prohibiting the manufacture and sale of alcohol.
To “straighten a curve” one had to cross-over into the lane of potential oncoming traffic while driving around the curve as opposed to slowing down. This permitted the driver to negotiate the curve faster than he otherwise would have been able to do.
"Flattening a hill" was hitting a hill at a rate of speed which sent the car airborne so when it hit the hill’s upslope it just goes airborne instead of descending down the other side. If you will watch the show’s opening credits you will see both well demonstrated.
So the new term of art brought on by Corona-lingo is the concept of flattening a curve. The curve is the graphed pictorial of the number of people Coronavirus infects when human hosts come in contact with the virus which causes Covid-19, a disease lethal to some.
The theory is it can’t go up forever without it flattening out before its eventual descent. Social-distancing, the act of not coming within six-feet of each other when we meet in public, is believed to hasten both the flattening and the descent.
We have been on the climb nationally and in Kentucky. Reaching the flattening-out point is believed a harbinger of our eventual descent down the other side.
In other words, we flatten the curve by social distancing to prevent the virus from being passed from human host to human host. If we don’t come within range of each other, the virus, should we have it, just dies outside a host to sustain it after a period of time.
That is why social distancing is important. That is how it is working. That is why I was thrilled to hear Governor Beshear tell us we are flattening the curve.
If it helps you can always sing it to the tune of the Waylon Jennings' song. We’re flattening the curve/Descending the hill/Someday the mountain might get us/But this virus never will!
You see, continuing our present quarantine, for now, may be said to be making our way the only way we know how. Forgive me, I couldn’t help it. #TeamKentucky!
