A human skull was rumored to have been discovered within the rubble during a cleanup and removal of the burned down building on Main Street in downtown Jackson. The building caught fire in the early morning hours of Friday, September 17, 2021, and was removed by its owner.
“No skull was found. I sent a portion of a bone off for testing and it can take weeks or even months to get those results back from the Medical Examiner’s (ME) office. The ME office at this time is overwhelmed and are processing results as soon as it can,” explained Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson.
Local authorities were hoping for the results as soon as three weeks ago, but it appears as if those results could be much longer in becoming available. Authorities say that the chances of the found bone sample being human are 99.9 percent, but DNA testing is necessary to be certain.
The Times Voice will continue to monitor and provide updates on the story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.