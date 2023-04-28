In an article last week, the Times Voice used outdated information regarding the BCHA’s Board Members and contact information. Here is the updated information: (BCHA Board) Patsy S. Clair (Founder/CEO); Susie C. Williams; Elizabeth Moore; Dena Neace; Faye Lykins; Arzella Howard; and Larry Strong. The BCHA can be reached at 859-533-9210.
