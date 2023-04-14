The article printed in the April 12, 2023, edition of the Times Voice featured a photo of travel trailer units located at the Lakeside community in Jackson (Jackson Campgroup).
It was brought to the Times Voice’s attention that some of our readers found the caption under the picture that accompanied the article to be confusing. We sincerely apologize for this; it was not our intentions to mislead the residents of the campground into thinking those particular units were for sale.
These units are licensed through the Commonwealth Shelter Program and are not affiliated with FEMAs Direct Housing Mission.
At this time the Commonwealth Shelter Program does not have a program in place that sells units currently licensed to flood survivors.
