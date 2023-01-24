The Times Voice would like to apologize to Harper Combs for getting her name wrong in last week’s paper. Harper is #34 for the SES Lady Cats. She has been playing basketball since she was five years old and had this to say about playing in the county championship game, “I was really nervous that day, but once I got put in the game it all went away. It felt awesome to win the championship! It was my first time ever winning a championship game!” Harper would add that she enjoys playing for Coach Tim Ritchie and with all her teammates. 

