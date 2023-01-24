The Times Voice would like to apologize to Harper Combs for getting her name wrong in last week’s paper. Harper is #34 for the SES Lady Cats. She has been playing basketball since she was five years old and had this to say about playing in the county championship game, “I was really nervous that day, but once I got put in the game it all went away. It felt awesome to win the championship! It was my first time ever winning a championship game!” Harper would add that she enjoys playing for Coach Tim Ritchie and with all her teammates.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Callie Marie Strong
- House fire at Haddix
- Husband confesses to murder of wife: Allegedly stages killing as suicide
- Amended Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Regulations Effect Local Fishing and Hunting
- Tammy Michelle Thorpe
- Kentucky Power shares payment programs
- Herbert Dean Combs
- Fiscal court holds special session
- Brian Shawn Raleigh
- HCTC announces Dean’s List honorees for fall 2022 semester
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.